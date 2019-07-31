Here's the trailer for Scorsese's Jimmy Hoffa biopic

click to enlarge Netflix

More than a decade after it was first announced, we finally have a trailer for Martin Scorsese'san upcoming drama about the mysterious disappearance of union activist Jimmy Hoffa.The film, set to be released in late 2019 in select theaters before hitting Netflix, stars Robert De Niro as Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, a labor union leader and alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and Al Pacino as union activist Hoffa. It's based on the bookby Charles Brandt.The film uses "de-aging" technology from Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic to make De Niro, 75, and Pacino, 79, appear younger. With a budget of $200 million, it's Scorsese's most expensive project to date. But with new Hoffa conspiracy theories about Hoffa's final resting place regularly cropping up every few years, it' safe to say there will likely be a hefty appetite for the movie.The film also stars Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Harvey Keitel. Cinematography is handled by Rodrigo Prieto, who previously worked with Scorsese onandThe trailer is below.