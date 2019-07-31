Detroit's Palmer Park to hold "Light Up the Cabin" fundraiser at Frank Lloyd Wright Turkel House

click to enlarge Photo by Barbara Barefield

Frank Lloyd Wright Turkel home.



People for Palmer Park will hold its fifth annual “Light Up the Cabin” Garden Party fundraiser and silent auction in the famed Frank Lloyd Wright Turkel home, just north of Detroit's Palmer Park. The land was once the Log Cabin Farm of U.S. Senator Thomas Palmer in the late 1880s.

The event will include a tour through a portion of the Wright-designed home, as well as local cuisine, an open bar, and a silent auction featuring handcrafted jewelry, gift certificates, and more.

Both the Turkel home and the Palmer Park Log Cabin were victims of severe neglect.

Since 2012, People for Palmer Park (PFPP) has raised awareness and funds to restore the historic cabin. It is a rare Detroit landmark, thought to be the only existing log cabin in the city and one of the more unique ones in the country.

Recently PFPP restored all the stained glass windows and the massive Dutch-style front door of the cabin, which had been closed for most of the past 40 years. The nonprofit has also organized recreational programs in the park, including a tennis academy for all ages, yoga, and a community garden.

Funds raised by People for Palmer Park will both restore the cabin and revitalize Palmer Park.

The vision is for the log cabin to be a community gathering place for music and arts, educational classes, and celebrations from WinterFest to weddings.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit peopleforpalmerpark.org.