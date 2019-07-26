Detroit Hustles Harder to host grand opening party in new digs

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Hustles Harder



Detroit-based retail company Detroit Hustles Harder is going back to its roots on the first floor of the century-old building in Eastern Market.

The T-shirt logo has become a staple in any proud Detroiter's closet, and the company's screen-printing services have made it possible for other local companies to get their start as well.

What started as two kids wanting to collaborate with their creative peers eventually grew into a business venture bigger than themselves, that extended itself to a community of creatives and local brands.

For Brendan Blumentritt, co-owner of Detroit Hustles Harder, collaboration has always been an important aspect of the company.

“We try to keep it specific to Detroit as much as possible," Blumentritt says. "One of our main goals when we started the store, specifically, was to showcase what Detroit had to offer; arts, culture, and music. We wanted to put the limelight on all of these great artists and brands that are inside of Detroit that wouldn't have a platform to do so."





Blumentritt and co-owner Joseph O’Grady's decision to operate within Eastern Market seems to have been heavily influenced by the history they have in the neighborhood.





“We started our business there back in 2007 — it was a place that we were familiar with as kids,” says Blumentritt.





where it got its start 12 years ago.

The brand has been operating on the second floor of Eastern Market for the past few years, but everything fell into place when the store was offered the option to move back to the first floor in mid-July —





“The decision behind this move was an easy one," Blumentritt says. "When FIRM Real Estate became our new landlord, we were given an opportunity to move into a ground-level space, which was what we had been trying to accomplish in Eastern Market for the past five years,” said.





Detroit Hustles Harder is giving the community an opportunity to check out the not-so-new space at its grand opening party on July 27 with live music, a DJ, and complimentary food and drinks.

It will also be celebrating the brand's anniversary on Aug. 4 at the TV Lounge, which will be open to the public for those 21 and up.

Check out Detroit Hustles Harder at detroithustlesharder.com or @aptemal on Instagram.