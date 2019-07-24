Metro Times is hiring a staff writer

click to enlarge
If you're a talented journalist with an interest in food, we may have the job for you. Metro Times
is looking to hire a staff writer.
This job requires a diverse skill set. We're looking for someone who's capable of both breaking news on our blog and writing long-form stories for our print edition. Photography skills are a huge plus, as is familiarity with the Detroit restaurant scene, though these are not requirements. The precise title and responsibilities may vary depending on the qualifications of the person we hire.
Black journalists and journalists of color are strongly encouraged to apply.
Candidates must have at least two years of journalism experience. If you're interested in being considered, please send five samples of published work, a resume, and a cover letter explaining why you'd be a good fit to staffwriter@metrotimes.com
.
This is a full-time position with benefits. We intend to act quickly, so please do the same if you're interested.
