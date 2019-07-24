LeVar Burton will celebrate 10 years of creativity and 'geek culture‘ at Maker Faire Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Maker Faire Detroit

LeVar Burton

Fake it 'til you make it — or in the case of the Maker Faire Detroit , just friggin’ make it. Described as “the best geek culture party in the Great Lakes,” the Maker Faire celebrates 10 years of showing and telling with a family-friendly showcase of invention and creativity. The two-day event boasts demonstrations, performances, and workshops covering a range of interests spanning robotics, go-kart racing, chainmail making, lightsaber duels, circus and vaudeville performance, 3-D printing, toy hacks, HAM radio communications, independent and locally sourced video games, blacksmithing, and more. To celebrate the event’s anniversary,andstar LeVar Burton will serve as the Maker Faire emcee.For a full schedule visit here

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.