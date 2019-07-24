LeVar Burton will celebrate 10 years of creativity and 'geek culture‘ at Maker Faire Detroit

Fake it 'til you make it — or in the case of the Maker Faire Detroit, just friggin’ make it. Described as “the best geek culture party in the Great Lakes,” the Maker Faire celebrates 10 years of showing and telling with a family-friendly showcase of invention and creativity. The two-day event boasts demonstrations, performances, and workshops covering a range of interests spanning robotics, go-kart racing, chainmail making, lightsaber duels, circus and vaudeville performance, 3-D printing, toy hacks, HAM radio communications, independent and locally sourced video games, blacksmithing, and more. To celebrate the event’s anniversary, Star Trek: Next Generation and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton will serve as the Maker Faire emcee.
For a full schedule visit here.
Event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at The Henry Ford; 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.org. Tickets are $14-$28. Children 5-11 are $10, ages 4 and under are free.
