Immigration 101 for Allies event aims to unite and educate the community in fight against ICE

Steve Neavling

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

It’s 2019 and immigration concentration camps along the U.S. border not only exist but are over capacity thanks to Racist in Chief President Donald Trump. While our southern border remains a battleground for immigrants seeking refuge, Michigan was named the state with the second-highest number of ICE arrests in the nation, which means being an ally is more important than ever. Immigration 101 for Allies, hosted by 1 Michigan Youth, invites tenacious Detroit congresswoman Rashida Tlaib — one of four female American representatives of color Trump instructed to “go back” to where they came from in a widely condemned series of tweets — to lead training on police and immigration, and what we can do to protect our brothers and sisters against hatred and unlawful deportation.



Event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the WSU Law School-Freedom Hall Atrium; 471 W. Palmer St., Detroit; 1michigan.org. Free with RSVP.



