Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Armageddon Beachparty Lounge celebrates first year with 'Vibrant Oasis' celebration

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge Elena Smyth and Aubrey Smyth aka Kozma and Motu. - COURTESY OF ARMAGEDDON BEACHPARTY LOUNGE
  • Courtesy of Armageddon Beachparty Lounge
  • Elena Smyth and Aubrey Smyth aka Kozma and Motu.

Happy one-year anniversary to the Armageddon Beachparty Lounge. Last year, married couple and creative duo Elena Smyth and Aubrey Smyth (aka Kozma and Motu, aka Detroit’s “ambassadors of psychedelia”) took a break from the music festival circuit and put down roots in Detroit. The result is an eclectic lounge where you can buy original surrealist pop art (many items featuring the duo’s mascot, Gidget the Cyclops Cat), participate in Sketchy Citizens Brigade live drawing sessions, or catch live music.

An anniversary bash planned for Saturday features an exhibition of more than 20 original paintings and sculptures, as well as a lineup of musical performers including a "wild blend of neo vintage, electro swing, glitch & bass with jazz, folk, blues & world lounge" (Là Bas, Oblique Noir, Banjolectric, and Carmel Liburdi), DJs (Vourteque and Glitch Gatsby), and burlesque from the bodacious Lushes Lamoan and Kitty Hawkk. Sounds like a trip!

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Armageddon Beachparty Lounge; 41517 Putnam St., Detroit. Tickets are $10 at the door. 18+.

