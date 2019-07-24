Armageddon Beachparty Lounge celebrates first year with 'Vibrant Oasis' celebration

click to enlarge Courtesy of Armageddon Beachparty Lounge

Elena Smyth and Aubrey Smyth aka Kozma and Motu.

Happy one-year anniversary to the Armageddon Beachparty Lounge. Last year, married couple and creative duo Elena Smyth and Aubrey Smyth (aka Kozma and Motu, aka Detroit’s “ambassadors of psychedelia”) took a break from the music festival circuit and put down roots in Detroit . The result is an eclectic lounge where you can buy original surrealist pop art (many items featuring the duo’s mascot, Gidget the Cyclops Cat), participate in Sketchy Citizens Brigade live drawing sessions, or catch live music.An anniversary bash planned for Saturday features an exhibition of more than 20 original paintings and sculptures, as well as a lineup of musical performers including a "wild blend of neo vintage, electro swing, glitch & bass with jazz, folk, blues & world lounge" (Là Bas, Oblique Noir, Banjolectric, and Carmel Liburdi), DJs (Vourteque and Glitch Gatsby), and burlesque from the bodacious Lushes Lamoan and Kitty Hawkk. Sounds like a trip!

