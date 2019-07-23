Nintendo, Sega, and Atari — oh my! Vintage video game adults-only happy hour comes to Science Center

click to enlarge Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Long before virtual reality, there was virtual ping-pong and yes, it was about as exciting as it sounds. The humble beginnings of what has become a $130 billion industry, however, is having a resurgence in popularity because no matter what advancements are made, nothing beats jumping on shelled dinosaurs as a tiny, mustachioed set of plumber brothers. Kicking it old school, once again, is the Michigan Science Center’s Vintage Video Game night, part of its recurring After Dark event series that puts a playful spin on adult happy hour. The themed iteration will bring video game classics to giant screens throughout the exhibit space, as well as a cash bar and access to the science center’s more than 250 exhibits.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.