Nintendo, Sega, and Atari — oh my! Vintage video game adults-only happy hour comes to Science Center

Long before virtual reality, there was virtual ping-pong and yes, it was about as exciting as it sounds. The humble beginnings of what has become a $130 billion industry, however, is having a resurgence in popularity because no matter what advancements are made, nothing beats jumping on shelled dinosaurs as a tiny, mustachioed set of plumber brothers. Kicking it old school, once again, is the Michigan Science Center’s Vintage Video Game night, part of its recurring After Dark event series that puts a playful spin on adult happy hour. The themed iteration will bring video game classics to giant screens throughout the exhibit space, as well as a cash bar and access to the science center’s more than 250 exhibits.
Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Michigan Science Center; 5020 John R St., Detroit; 313-577-8400; mi-sci.org. Tickets are $15.
