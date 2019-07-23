The Scene

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The Scene

Hey, you — Metro Times is seeking fall editorial interns

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge MIMAGEPHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • mimagephotography / Shutterstock

Looking for an opportunity to build your writing portfolio while getting college credit? Then look no further, because Metro Times is currently seeking fall editorial interns.

As an editorial intern, you'll have the opportunity to develop your writing skills while gaining newsroom experience. Do you want to pursue music journalism? Investigative reporting? Maybe you're a writer with an interest in metro Detroit's ever-evolving food scene. Or if you're a student looking to create content behind the scenes, there are opportunities for you, too. A Metro Times intern will have the chance to work one-on-one with our staff, meaning you won't be reduced to running errands and stressing about getting our high-maintenance coffee orders correct.

In addition to weekly assignments, you'll have the chance to pitch stories, report on breaking news, transcribe interviews, edit copy, and much more.



A successful candidate possesses the following qualities:

∙ A highly motivated and positive can-do attitude
∙ A penchant for storytelling and content creation
∙ Strong writing skills with a clearly defined voice
∙ Active on social media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
∙ Experience digging for news stories
∙ Available approximately 10-15 hours per week from September through December to work out of our Midtown Detroit office location

For more information about the internship, please see our FAQs page. Please note, this internship may be applied toward college credit, however, you need not be a college student to apply.

To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter along with three recent writing examples to fallinterns@metrotimes.com. The deadline to apply is Aug. 21.

