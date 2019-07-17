Fleatroit Junkcity takes it outside for summer flea

click to enlarge Jen Trusell

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and thanks to the folks behind Fleatroit Junkcity, Detroit’s got a trove of trash, treasure, and really cool stuff. (Not to mention the added perk of reusing, recycling, and not contributing to landfill fuckery. For Fleatroit Junkcity’s summer edition , it has enlisted some of the city’s best collectors to haul their cool shit outdoors to the grounds of Scripps Park in Woodbridge. DJs Dave Ja Vu and Ho-Hanna will provide the tunes, gourmet hot dog pop-up Daddy Dog will be on site for fueling purposes, and for those in need of some spiritual guidance, the ladies of GeminEye Tarot will be conducting readings.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.