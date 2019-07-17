The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Scene

Fleatroit Junkcity takes it outside for summer flea

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge JEN TRUSELL
  • Jen Trusell

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and thanks to the folks behind Fleatroit Junkcity, Detroit’s got a trove of trash, treasure, and really cool stuff. (Not to mention the added perk of reusing, recycling, and not contributing to landfill fuckery. Hell yeah!)

For Fleatroit Junkcity’s summer edition, it has enlisted some of the city’s best collectors to haul their cool shit outdoors to the grounds of Scripps Park in Woodbridge. DJs Dave Ja Vu and Ho-Hanna will provide the tunes, gourmet hot dog pop-up Daddy Dog will be on site for fueling purposes, and for those in need of some spiritual guidance, the ladies of GeminEye Tarot will be conducting readings.

Fleatroit Junkcity's summer flea begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, at Scripps Park; 3660 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/fleajc. Event is free and open to the public.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Fleatroit Junkcity Summer Flea @ Scripps Park

    • Sun., July 21, 11 a.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (July 17-23) Read More

  2. Ingrid LaFleur’s Afrofuturist ‘Manifest Destiny’ makes it clear the future is Black Read More

  3. Detroit Art Week is back, bigger than before Read More

  4. Detroit's Stevie Wonder mural is finally finished Read More

  5. Horoscopes (July 10-16) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...