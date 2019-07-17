The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Scene

Cinema Detroit to host advance screening of lauded beekeeping doc 'Honeyland'

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge LJUBOMIR STEFANOV
  • Ljubomir Stefanov

David Attenborough would tell you in his own sweet and severe manner that honeybee populations are suffering unsustainable decline due to mites, harsh weather, and the global warming crisis. Many have taken matters into their own hands, managing bee colonies to keep the world going and growing. One of those people is Hatidze — a woman living in the mountains of Macedonia. The most decorated film of this year’s Sundance Film Festival is Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s intimate documentary Honeyland, which follows the solitary life of Hatidze as she continues to cultivate honey using ancient beekeeping traditions while caring for her ailing mother, and facing challenges brought on by new neighbors.

Screening begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at Cinema Detroit; 4126 Third St., Detroit; 313-482-9028; cinemadetroit.com. Tickets are $10.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Honeyland advance screening @ Cinema Detroit

    • Mon., July 22, 6 p.m. $10

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (July 17-23) Read More

  2. Ingrid LaFleur’s Afrofuturist ‘Manifest Destiny’ makes it clear the future is Black Read More

  3. Detroit Art Week is back, bigger than before Read More

  4. Horoscopes (July 10-16) Read More

  5. Detroit's Stevie Wonder mural is finally finished Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...