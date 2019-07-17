Cinema Detroit to host advance screening of lauded beekeeping doc 'Honeyland'

click to enlarge Ljubomir Stefanov



David Attenborough would tell you in his own sweet and severe manner that honeybee populations are suffering unsustainable decline due to mites, harsh weather, and the global warming crisis. Many have taken matters into their own hands, managing bee colonies to keep the world going and growing. One of those people is Hatidze — a woman living in the mountains of Macedonia. The most decorated film of this year’s Sundance Film Festival is Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s intimate documentary, which follows the solitary life of Hatidze as she continues to cultivate honey using ancient beekeeping traditions while caring for her ailing mother, and facing challenges brought on by new neighbors.

