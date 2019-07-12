Hydrofest returns Aug. 24-25

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest



Tickets for the 2019 Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest are officially on sale.

The action-packed event will feature a series of hydroplane races as well as a Hot Rod show and live music and entertainment. Downtime between boat races will be limited, as they will run every 15 minutes.

The event will take place on the Detroit River on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. This is the third year in a row that Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers has stood as the title sponsor for Hydrofest.

“Making sure fans from all over metro Detroit have an opportunity to see one of the most exciting boat races in North America is our bottom line,” John Fox, president of the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association, said in a press release.

Hydrofest provides an array of pricing options for the most accessible event possible. Day tickets are just $10 for general admission, $20 for grandstand seating on Saturday, or $25 for grandstand seating on Sunday. Weekend passes for grandstand seating are also available for $40.

For a more luxurious experience, fans can view from the Commodores Club for $50, or the Judges Stand (located at the start/finish line) for $60. There are also Pit Tower seats available for $100 each, giving fans a view of the races from three stories up. A $200 VIP experience includes race entrance and viewing in the VIP tent, as well as an open-buffet lunch catered by Andiamo Restaurants.

