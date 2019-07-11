Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle for high-flying fun

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Kite Festival

“Go fly a kite” is no longer an insult, thanks to the Detroit Kite Festival, which is taking flight at Belle Isle for its third year. Guests are invited to purchase or borrow kites onsite. Children will have an opportunity to visit the DIA Education Studio’s kite-making tent to craft their own high-flyers, while guests of all ages are encouraged to tinker and explore. Visitors can stop by the “Will It Fly?” tent to learn about kite aerodynamics and how to better design their creations. And for the kite-shy, the Windjammers Kite Team will perform a synchronized kite show.



Event begins at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Belle Isle; 1 Casino Way, Detroit; detroitkitefestival.org. Event is free and open to the public.







