Thursday, July 11, 2019
Calling all speed racers — Detroit Cycling Championship returns for another go around
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM
Courtesy DAC News Magazine
Tour de hell yeah. Downtown Detroit will once again be transformed into a track for cyclists of all skill levels as the Detroit Cycling Championship returns. Hosted by the Detroit Athletic Club, the championship invites amateur and professional cyclists to roll through in support of outfitting Detroit-based Fit Kids 360 with bikes and helmets. In addition to the races — of which there are 12, including a pedal pub push — the event will offer a healthy living expo, a Detroit City FC Soccer clinic, food trucks, and a cornhole tournament.
Event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Beacon Park; 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; detroitcycling.com. Event is free and open to the public.
