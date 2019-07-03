Writer and luminary Toni Morrison subject of documentary at Detroit Film Theatre

click to enlarge Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Toni Morrison.

“She’s a friend to our minds,” Oprah says of Toni Morrison in the new documentary,— a reference to her seminal 1987 novel,. Filmmaker Timothy Greenfield-Sanders () provides an intimate look at the evolution of the prolific iconoclast, novelist, and the first African-American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. The film acts as a compelling mosaic of Morrison’s remarkable life (save for the tragic loss of her son Slade with whom she notably co-authored a series of children’s books), including the construction of her earliest works, 1977’sand, as well as her time as an editor at Random House and when she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2012

