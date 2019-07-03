The Scene

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The Scene

More than 200 artists will show their stuff at the 58th Annual Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WYANDOTTE STREET ART FAIR
  • Courtesy of Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Don’t underestimate the unassuming downriver town of Wyandotte. Returning for its 58th year is the Wyandotte Street Art Fair. Following suit with years previous, more than 200,000 visitors are expected to peruse the wares of 200 fine artists from all over the country while dining on delicious eats from more than 25 restaurants, as well as experience other vendors and performances from local artists. The free four-day festival will fill the streets of downtown Wyandotte and will include performances by Gary Niemenski, Fake News, Wisteria, Boogie Dynomite, and the acclaimed cover band, Crazy Babies — Ozzy Rebourne.

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair takes place on Wednesday, July 10, through Saturday, July 13, starting at 10 a.m. each day; 3200 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte; wyandottestreetartfair.org. Event is free.

