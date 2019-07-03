More than 200 artists will show their stuff at the 58th Annual Wyandotte Street Art Fair

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Don’t underestimate the unassuming downriver town of Wyandotte. Returning for its 58th year is the Wyandotte Street Art Fair. Following suit with years previous, more than 200,000 visitors are expected to peruse the wares of 200 fine artists from all over the country while dining on delicious eats from more than 25 restaurants, as well as experience other vendors and performances from local artists. The free four-day festival will fill the streets of downtown Wyandotte and will include performances by Gary Niemenski, Fake News, Wisteria, Boogie Dynomite, and the acclaimed cover band, Crazy Babies — Ozzy Rebourne.

