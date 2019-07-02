Detroit's 2019 OABI paddle board event has been canceled

Courtesy photo

Sadly, it appears that OABI, or Once Around Belle Isle — a seven-year tradition of stand-up paddle board races around Detroit's Belle Isle scheduled for early August — was abruptly canceled.Event organizers posted a notice on their Facebook page last week saying they set a save the date, hoping to ink a deal to sell the event; apparently the prospective buyer backed out of the deal in the 11th hour.“For the past 7 years we were thrilled to carry the awesome responsibility of producing an event that lived up to such great expectations,” the organizers wrote. “However, market forces coupled with venue limitations and other factors led us to this very difficult decision.”The event organizers did not respond to a request for comment.Here’s hoping a new buyer comes forward for next year.