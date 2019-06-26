The best movie about a rug, 'The Big Lebowski,' heads to the Redford Theatre, man

A word of warning — never ever call him Mr. Lebowski. It’s Duder, His Dudeness, El Duderino, or simply The Dude — and trust us, The Dude fucking abides. One of the most-quoted, beloved, and whacked-out cinematic slacker misadventures of our time, The Big Lebowski ignited a joint that has never really gone out. The 1998 comedy stars Jeff Bridges alongside John Goodman, John Turturro, Julianne Moore, and Steve Buscemi (“Shut the fuck up, Donny!”). The Coen brothers’ cult classic has spurred fan festivals, political think pieces, themed bars, and Dudeism — the slowest growing religion in the world. So, keep calm and do nothing else, man.
Screening begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $5.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.