The best movie about a rug, 'The Big Lebowski,' heads to the Redford Theatre, man

A word of warning — never ever call him Mr. Lebowski. It’s Duder, His Dudeness, El Duderino, or simply The Dude — and trust us, The Dude fucking abides. One of the most-quoted, beloved, and whacked-out cinematic slacker misadventures of our time,ignited a joint that has never really gone out. The 1998 comedy stars Jeff Bridges alongside John Goodman, John Turturro, Julianne Moore, and Steve Buscemi ( “Shut the fuck up, Donny!” ). The Coen brothers’ cult classic has spurred fan festivals, political think pieces, themed bars, and Dudeism — the slowest growing religion in the world. So, keep calm and do nothing else, man.



