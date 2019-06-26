Corktown Cabaret promises burlesque under the stars at the Trumbull and Porter Hotel

click to enlarge Courtesy of performer as provided to Corktown Cabaret

Leena Allure.

Roses are red, violets are blue, we’re feeling naughty, how about you?Producers behind the famed Dirty Show have partnered with the Trumbull and Porter Hotel to deliver the first in a series of tantalizing performances from some of metro Detroit’s most delectable dames. The previously rained out Corktown Cabaret will take place under the stars in the courtyard of the Redd Dunn Kitchen and features performances by Leena Allure, Ada Vice, Tommy Gunn, Caffeyne Luv, and others.Hosted by Eartha Kitten, the courtyard cabaret will also feature an appearance by one of the greatest beauties of them all — the Detroit skyline (as in, an unobstructed view of the skyline). Folks are also invited to stick around for a DJ dance party at the hotel after the performance.

