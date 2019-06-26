The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The Scene

Corktown Cabaret promises burlesque under the stars at the Trumbull and Porter Hotel

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Leena Allure. - COURTESY OF PERFORMER AS PROVIDED TO CORKTOWN CABARET
  • Courtesy of performer as provided to Corktown Cabaret
  • Leena Allure.

Roses are red, violets are blue, we’re feeling naughty, how about you?
Producers behind the famed Dirty Show have partnered with the Trumbull and Porter Hotel to deliver the first in a series of tantalizing performances from some of metro Detroit’s most delectable dames. The previously rained out Corktown Cabaret will take place under the stars in the courtyard of the Redd Dunn Kitchen and features performances by Leena Allure, Ada Vice, Tommy Gunn, Caffeyne Luv, and others.

Hosted by Eartha Kitten, the courtyard cabaret will also feature an appearance by one of the greatest beauties of them all — the Detroit skyline (as in, an unobstructed view of the skyline). Folks are also invited to stick around for a DJ dance party at the hotel after the performance.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Trumbull and Porter Hotel; 1331 Trumbull St., Detroit; 480-676-5193; exploretock.com. Tickets are $20 for lawn seat or picnic table, VIP tickets are $25 for a reserved seat and table in the front row.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Corktown Cabaret @ Trumbull and Porter Hotel - Detroit

    • Sat., June 29, 8 p.m. $20+

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (June 26-July 2) Read More

  2. Horoscopes (June 19-25) Read More

  3. Review: ‘Toy Story 4’ is no child’s play Read More

  4. The Detroit Podcast Festival returns for a second year Read More

  5. Hugh Jackman takes a stab at being ‘The Greatest Showman’ at Little Caesars Arena Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...