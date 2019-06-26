Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Corktown Cabaret promises burlesque under the stars at the Trumbull and Porter Hotel
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 2:16 PM
Leena Allure.
Roses are red, violets are blue, we’re feeling naughty, how about you?
Producers behind the famed Dirty Show have partnered with the Trumbull and Porter Hotel to deliver the first in a series of tantalizing performances from some of metro Detroit’s most delectable dames. The previously rained out Corktown Cabaret will take place under the stars in the courtyard of the Redd Dunn Kitchen and features performances by Leena Allure, Ada Vice, Tommy Gunn, Caffeyne Luv, and others.
Hosted by Eartha Kitten, the courtyard cabaret will also feature an appearance by one of the greatest beauties of them all — the Detroit skyline (as in, an unobstructed view of the skyline). Folks are also invited to stick around for a DJ dance party at the hotel after the performance.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Trumbull and Porter Hotel; 1331 Trumbull St., Detroit; 480-676-5193; exploretock.com. Tickets are $20 for lawn seat or picnic table, VIP tickets are $25 for a reserved seat and table in the front row.
