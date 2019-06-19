The Scene

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The Scene

Rock ‘n’ Rides will turn downtown Royal Oak into a dang carnival

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY ROCK 'N' RIDES
  • Courtesy Rock 'n' Rides

More than 20 local nonprofits and community organizations will benefit from this year’s inaugural Rock ’n’ Rides Royal Oak event. Touted as a family-friendly gathering, Rock ’n’ Rides will feature both rock and rides, and will kickstart the weekend by hosting a free community day where 1,500 local kids and families will get to enjoy the festivities for free. Visitors will have their choice of 18 carnival rides, including a zip line as well as kid-friendly activities such as magicians, puppet shows, and other hands-on activities. For the adults, Fifth Avenue between Washington and Center streets will transform into a brewski haven.

Rock ‘n’ Rides begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, and 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday; Downtown Royal Oak; rocknridesro.com. Admission to the event is $5, ages 3 and under are free, wristbands are $5 and good all weekend.

