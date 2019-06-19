Rock ‘n’ Rides will turn downtown Royal Oak into a dang carnival

More than 20 local nonprofits and community organizations will benefit from this year’s inaugural Rock ’n’ Rides Royal Oak event. Touted as a family-friendly gathering, Rock ’n’ Rides will feature both rock and rides, and will kickstart the weekend by hosting a free community day where 1,500 local kids and families will get to enjoy the festivities for free. Visitors will have their choice of 18 carnival rides, including a zip line as well as kid-friendly activities such as magicians, puppet shows, and other hands-on activities. For the adults, Fifth Avenue between Washington and Center streets will transform into a brewski haven.
Rock ‘n’ Rides begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, and 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday; Downtown Royal Oak; rocknridesro.com. Admission to the event is $5, ages 3 and under are free, wristbands are $5 and good all weekend.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.