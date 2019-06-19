The Scene

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The Scene

Overthrow the empire with the original 'Star Wars' trilogy at the Redford Theatre

In just six months, the latest trilogy in one of the most beloved space operas in the history of cinema will come to an end, and we are so not ready.

But while we await the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — and pray to Obi-Wan that it’s better than The Last Jedi and light-years better than the Jar Jar Binks days — the Redford Theatre is giving us an opportunity to return to where it all began in a galaxy far, far, away. As part of a special two-night viewing event, the Redford Theatre will bring the original Star Wars trilogy — Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi — back to the big screen. It may be a while until you’re able to steer the Millennium Falcon to safety at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge park, so just sit back and leave it to Harrison Ford. Always leave it to Harrison Ford.

Screening begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $10 and $5 for children 5 and under.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Star Wars original triology @ Historic Redford Theatre

    • Fri., June 21, 8 p.m. and Sat., June 22, 2 & 8 p.m. $10

