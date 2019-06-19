The Scene

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The Scene

Hugh Jackman takes a stab at being ‘The Greatest Showman’ at Little Caesars Arena

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-06-18_at_1.15.32_pm.png

Get you an X-Man who can do both. Longtime Marvel mutant and Broadway star Hugh Jackman has revived his one-man show for a massive world tour accompanied by a live orchestra, vocalists, dancers, and special guests. The Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning slashy “Jack-man of all trades” will tap into songs from both stage and screen, including Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman, a 2017 music film in which the actor stars as circus proprietor P.T. Barnum. Spoiler alert: Jackman says the show won’t feature a Wolverine-inspired kickline, but will poke fun at his 17-year run in the X-Men franchise.

Hugh Jackman will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, at Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets start at $69.50+.


