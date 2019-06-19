Ford Fireworks amps up pyrotechnics for 61st annual showcase

click to enlarge katjen / Shutterstock

Ford Fireworks is going above and beyond this year, literally.With this being its 61st year of celebration, the event — themed “Detroit. Ready! Set! Go!!” — will kick off in downtown Detroit at 9:55 p.m. on Monday, June 24, and will showcase a more vibrantly versatile display of fireworks.Sponsored by Ford Motor Company since 2013, and produced by the Parade Company, the show is solidified as one of the country’s largest and most recognized firework displays. The event brings in thousands of Detroiters and those traveling into the metro area.The Parade Company, in partnership with Zambelli Fireworks, will select the musical arrangements to accompany the over 10,000 pyrotechnic effects that will light up Detroit’s skyline.Viewers are encouraged to attend the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party, which guarantees the best experience throughout the 24-minute showcase. Live music from Detroit tribute band Your Generation in Concert, food by Andiamo, games, and giveaways will also be available to guests in Hart Plaza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Additional activities include the “Ford Focus on Freedom,” a segment dedicated to saluting 200 current and former military members and their families at the Port Authority Building. Also, Ford will be working with the Yankee Air Museum to bring in World War II bombers and other historic aircraft to fly over the riverfront before the fireworks. The flyover is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.To learn more about Ford Fireworks visit www.theparade.org . All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.