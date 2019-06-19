Detroit River Days relocates and celebrates with Motown and a fleet of food trucks

click to enlarge Keith Tolman

This year, the formal beginning of summer just so happens to fall on the start of Detroit River Days, which has served as the city’s summer kickoff for 12 years running.



The 2019 iteration finds the weekend-long festival getting a bit of a makeover as it relocates to Detroit’s West Riverfront Park. The festival will spotlight 60 years of Motown with a performance by local legend Smokey Robinson, as well as R&B favorites Brandy, Brian McKnight, and Faith Evans. New this year is the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s partnership with the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally, which will bring more than 120 food trucks to the event. Also new to the roster are an air show and jet ski demonstrations. Per past events, River Days will once again offer access to a kids zone, outdoor games, a zip line, yoga, and roving entertainment.



Detroit River Days will run from 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23, at West Riverfront Part; 1801 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; detroitriverfront.org. Admission is $5, and free on Friday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



