The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The Scene

Detroit River Days relocates and celebrates with Motown and a fleet of food trucks

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge KEITH TOLMAN
  • Keith Tolman

This year, the formal beginning of summer just so happens to fall on the start of Detroit River Days, which has served as the city’s summer kickoff for 12 years running.

The 2019 iteration finds the weekend-long festival getting a bit of a makeover as it relocates to Detroit’s West Riverfront Park. The festival will spotlight 60 years of Motown with a performance by local legend Smokey Robinson, as well as R&B favorites Brandy, Brian McKnight, and Faith Evans. New this year is the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s partnership with the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally, which will bring more than 120 food trucks to the event. Also new to the roster are an air show and jet ski demonstrations. Per past events, River Days will once again offer access to a kids zone, outdoor games, a zip line, yoga, and roving entertainment.

Detroit River Days will run from 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23, at West Riverfront Part; 1801 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; detroitriverfront.org. Admission is $5, and free on Friday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Detroit River Days @ West Riverfront Park

    • Fri., June 21, 11 a.m., Sat., June 22, 11 a.m. and Sun., June 23, 11 a.m. $5

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rock ‘n’ Rides will turn downtown Royal Oak into a dang carnival Read More

  2. Horoscopes (June 19-25) Read More

  3. Hugh Jackman takes a stab at being ‘The Greatest Showman’ at Little Caesars Arena Read More

  4. Overthrow the empire with the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy at the Redford Theatre Read More

  5. 2019 Kresge Artist Fellows and Gilda Award recipients announced Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...