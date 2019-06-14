You can now use 'Metro Times' to find Detroit area movie times

Here's some great news for Metro Times
readers who love movies: We've partnered with Fandango to bring local film times, movie trailers, and other information onto our website.
You can find it all by hovering your mouse over the "Arts & Culture" tab on the navigation bar at the top of the desktop version of our website. (For mobile, click on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner to access the menu, then click on "Arts & Culture.")
The new features include a Movie Times page
searchable by film title, theater, or time. There's also a Find a Theater page
to help you navigate metro Detroit's available theaters. And of course, you can read our movie reviews
for our critics' latest picks.
Enjoy. 🍿
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.