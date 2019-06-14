The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 14, 2019

The Scene

You can now use 'Metro Times' to find Detroit area movie times

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 1:45 PM

Here's some great news for Metro Times readers who love movies: We've partnered with Fandango to bring local film times, movie trailers, and other information onto our website.

You can find it all by hovering your mouse over the "Arts & Culture" tab on the navigation bar at the top of the desktop version of our website. (For mobile, click on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner to access the menu, then click on "Arts & Culture.")

The new features include a Movie Times page searchable by film title, theater, or time. There's also a Find a Theater page to help you navigate metro Detroit's available theaters. And of course, you can read our movie reviews for our critics' latest picks.



Enjoy. 🍿

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (June 12-18) Read More

  2. Upcoming DIA exhibition to highlight Impressionist era and beauty of everyday life Read More

  3. Noir Leather’s Keith Howarth celebrates 38 years of kink Read More

  4. Gisela McDaniel confronts sexual trauma and inspires empowerment in striking exhibition at Playground Detroit Read More

  5. The Detroit Kite Festival is returning to Belle Isle in July Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...