'Play Ball!' returns to the DIA to celebrate the history of the Detroit Tigers

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Detroit Institute of Arts

"The Ball Players," 1871, William Morris Hunt, American; oil on canvas.

It’s back. Just in time to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Detroit Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship, the DIA will once again look at baseball culture through the lens of an art history museum. This year’s exhibition explores the evolution of America’s pastime with a special focus on two championship teams, the 1887 Detroit Wolverines, Detroit’s first professional baseball and championship team, and the 1984 Detroit Tigers. Highlights include Ty Cobb memorabilia; the history of baseball cards, including the first card of an African-American player, Jackie Robinson; handwritten scorecards kept by announcer Ernie Harwell; and baseball-themed works of art from the DIA’s collection.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.