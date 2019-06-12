Less is more at Detroit Artist Market's ‘Thank You, Mies’ exhibition

click to enlarge Robert Hensleigh

Lois Teicher, Echo, 2018, Welded Aluminum.

Many creatives live by the mantra made popular by German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe: “Less is more.” Heeding the call for minimalism while also challenging big ideas with refined executions are the 20 Detroit-area artists whose work is included in. The group exhibit, hosted by Detroit Artists Market in cooperation with the Simone DeSousa Gallery, will display sculptures and paintings that represent focus, clarity, and order from artists like Scott Berel, Vincent Castagnacci, Janet Hamrick, Kate Silvio, and others. The exhibit will also spotlight featured artist Darin Darby. The exhibit will run through July 20.

