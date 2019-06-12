Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Less is more at Detroit Artist Market's ‘Thank You, Mies’ exhibition
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 4:48 PM
Robert Hensleigh
Lois Teicher, Echo, 2018, Welded Aluminum.
Many creatives live by the mantra made popular by German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe: “Less is more.” Heeding the call for minimalism while also challenging big ideas with refined executions are the 20 Detroit-area artists whose work is included in Thank You, Mies
. The group exhibit, hosted by Detroit Artists Market in cooperation with the Simone DeSousa Gallery, will display sculptures and paintings that represent focus, clarity, and order from artists like Scott Berel, Vincent Castagnacci, Janet Hamrick, Kate Silvio, and others. The exhibit will also spotlight featured artist Darin Darby. The exhibit will run through July 20.
Opening reception begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 14; 4719 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8540; detroitartistsmarket.org. Event is free.
