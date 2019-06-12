The Scene

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Former Tigers' pitcher Mickey Lolich joins writer Tom Gage for book signing at DIA

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

click to enlarge Mickey Lolich. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikipedia Commons
  • Mickey Lolich.
There are few moments in major league history as celebrated as the 1968 World Series during which the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals in a dramatic seven games. Even more than the victory itself, it’s the team’s journey to the championship that might be the most thrilling, which is why former Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich teamed up with award-winning sportswriter Tom Gage to tell the story. Joy in Tigertown (2018) dives into what led to the Tigers' victory against the Cardinals and calls on former players to reflect on this turning point in Tigers history. Lolich will be joined by Gage to sign copies of the book, and authors Michael Betzold, John Davids, Bill Dow, and Frank Rashid will also be on hand to sign copies of Tiger Stadium: Essays and Memories of Detroit’s Historic Ballpark, 1912-2009.

The signing begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at the DIA; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org. Admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

  Staff Pick
    Joy in Tigertown book signing with Mickey Lolich and Tom Gage @ Detroit Institute of Arts

    Sun., June 16, 3 p.m. Admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

