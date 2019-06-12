Detroit's Brother Son prepares to drop some ‘Goodies’ at El Club

click to enlarge Micahl Carpenter

On— the 2017 debut record from Brother Son — the Detroit foursome channeled the foot-stomping retro-rock of bands like the Sam Roberts Band and the vocal affectation of Alabama Shakes. Where Young & Pretty tackled everything from rock ’n’ roll, daddy issues, and the friend zone, sophomore recordgrapples with loneliness you can dance to (while sounding a wee bit like the Strokes). To help celebrate the new tunes, Brother Son has enlisted Austin-based Irons and Detroit’s Mark Whalen & the Buttermilk Boys.



