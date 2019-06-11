The Scene

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The Detroit Kite Festival is returning to Belle Isle in July

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JONATHAN WEIER
  • Photo by Jonathan Weier


The Detroit Kite Festival is coming back to Belle Isle for its third year on Sunday, July 14.


Like years past, the free festival expects over 3,000 attendees to gather near the James Scott Memorial Fountain for kite flying. While attendees can purchase, borrow, or bring their own kite, this year attendees of any age can drop in and build a kite for free at the Detroit Institute of Arts Make-a-Kite tent.


Additionally, there will be a handful of food, snack, and beverage vendors onsite all day long.


The 2019 Detroit Kite Festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 at Belle Isle's James Scott Memorial Fountain; detroitkitefestival.org; The event is free and open to the public.

