National ‘Weird Homes Tour’ returns to Detroit

This one’s for the spooky, creative, and different. The Weird Homes Tour is making its way back to Detroit.



The second annual Detroit Weird Homes Tour will be one of the last events to remember this summer, taking place on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Weird Homes Tour showcases a variety of odd and eccentric homes provided by local artists, performers, creatives, and others throughout the U.S. who feel their place of residency fits the description.

Founded in 2014 by Texas natives David J. and Chelle Neff, the idea came about with the discovery of unique homes within their own neighborhoods. The two then started their own local event to give others the opportunity to see the vision for themselves. In the process, the couple made it a goal to donate the proceeds to community improvement efforts.

The Weird Homes Tour has expanded to major cities throughout the U.S., including Houston, New Orleans, Portland, soon-to-be-added San Francisco, and our very own Detroit.

Tickets start at $30 for a showing of all the homes throughout the Detroit area and neighborhoods. For $45, participants will receive the full tour experience and exclusive access to the VIP house.

For ticket purchasing, more information on the Weird Homes Tour, interest in submitting a home, upcoming tour dates, photos, and more, visit the events website here.

