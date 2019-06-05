Detroit's Pewabic Pottery unveils latest collection with annual house and garden show

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pewabic Pottery

Detroit’s Pewabic pottery has glaze for days. The National Historic Landmark will kick off its 29th annual house and garden show with a ticketed preview fundraiser where guests can view Pewabic’s latest collection while partaking in a strolling dinner, cocktails, and tunes by the Brett Lucas Trio. Following the preview, the event will open to the public, displaying new work from more than 50 national artists and will offer free docent-led tours, demonstrations from artists and educators, and live music in the courtyard biergarten by Behind the Times and Steve Jarosz.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.