Wednesday, June 5, 2019

BravoBRAVO! gala celebrates 20th anniversary and Detroit culture with annual fundraiser

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge A previous BravoBRAVO gala. - COURTESY OF BRAVOBRAVO!
  • Courtesy of BravoBRAVO!
  • A previous BravoBRAVO gala.

This year, Michigan Opera Theatre’s annual black-tie fundraising soirée celebrates Detroit’s culture with a night of interactive exhibits and genre-defying performances that mix the old and new. Case in point: the night’s highlight is a techno rendition of Eduardo di Capua’s “O Sole Mio” sung by renowned Metropolitan Opera House tenor Richard Leech with local beatboxer Stevie Soul, an electric violinist from NuClassica, and ballet and jit dancers. Other festivities include a “silent disco” for VIP ticket holders, and an afterparty at 3Fifty Terrace with DJ Godfather.

From 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday, June 7 at the Detroit Opera House; 1526 Broadway St. Detroit; 313-237-7464; michiganopera.org. General admission tickets are $160; VIP admission is $250.

  • Staff Pick
    BravoBRAVO! 20th anniversary @ Detroit Opera House

    • Fri., June 7, 8 p.m. $160+

The Scene

