BravoBRAVO! gala celebrates 20th anniversary and Detroit culture with annual fundraiser

click to enlarge Courtesy of BravoBRAVO!

A previous BravoBRAVO gala.

This year, Michigan Opera Theatre’s annual black-tie fundraising soirée celebrates Detroit’s culture with a night of interactive exhibits and genre-defying performances that mix the old and new. Case in point: the night’s highlight is a techno rendition of Eduardo di Capua’s “O Sole Mio” sung by renowned Metropolitan Opera House tenor Richard Leech with local beatboxer Stevie Soul, an electric violinist from NuClassica, and ballet and jit dancers. Other festivities include a “silent disco” for VIP ticket holders, and an afterparty at 3Fifty Terrace with DJ Godfather.

