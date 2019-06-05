Arab American Film Festival returns to Detroit, Dearborn, and Ann Arbor

click to enlarge Courtesy of AAFF

Dunya's Day.

Since its inception in 2005, the Arab American National Museum has hosted the Arab Film Festival, which shines a spotlight on celebrated filmmakers from the Arab world. For its 14th iteration, the AAFF will focus on the theme of diaspora and community with a week of screenings, premieres, and workshops across three metro Detroit venues. The festival’s opening night will see the screening of Nadine Labaki’s 2018 tender drama,, which follows the journey of a young and hardened Lebanese boy after he flees home. In addition to full-length feature films, the festival will screen both short-form documentaries and films and will offer English subtitles for across the event’s programming.

