The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Scene

Arab American Film Festival returns to Detroit, Dearborn, and Ann Arbor

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Dunya's Day. - COURTESY OF AAFF
  • Courtesy of AAFF
  • Dunya's Day.

Since its inception in 2005, the Arab American National Museum has hosted the Arab Film Festival, which shines a spotlight on celebrated filmmakers from the Arab world. For its 14th iteration, the AAFF will focus on the theme of diaspora and community with a week of screenings, premieres, and workshops across three metro Detroit venues. The festival’s opening night will see the screening of Nadine Labaki’s 2018 tender drama, Capernaum, which follows the journey of a young and hardened Lebanese boy after he flees home. In addition to full-length feature films, the festival will screen both short-form documentaries and films and will offer English subtitles for across the event’s programming.

Opening night screening begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 6 at the Arab American National Museum and runs through Sunday, June 16; Locations and times vary; aanmfilmfest.org. Single screening tickets are $12. Festival passes are available for $100.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Arab American Film Festival @ Arab American National Museum

    • Mondays-Sundays, 7 p.m. and Sun., June 16. Continues through June 16 $12+
    • Buy Tickets

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit’s MBAD African Bead Museum launches new exhibition spaces Read More

  2. 'The Russian Five' is coming to VOD, celebrates with sweepstakes Read More

  3. Detroit City FC is going pro, whether American soccer wants it or not Read More

  4. Horoscopes (June 5-11) Read More

  5. Horoscopes (May 29-June 4) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...