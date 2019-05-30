The Scene

Thursday, May 30, 2019

The Scene

The Palmer Park Art Fair is returning this weekend

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF INTEGRITY SHOWS
  • Courtesy of Integrity Shows


After a brief disappearance, the Palmer Park Art Fair is celebrating its fifth year back.


Alongside a new tent featuring an art exchange with the Louisiana Crafts Guild, there will be both juried and emerging artists’ work on display in dozens of tents. Additionally, there is a new authors tent featuring a diverse cross-section of local authors. Twelve adult emerging artists from the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club will also have a tent.


“This is a great opportunity for Detroit artists to meet new creatives and get inspired,” organizer Mark Loeb said. “It’s also a wonderful opportunity for Detroit art buyers to collect artists they may never meet otherwise.”


Live musicians will fill the park with acoustic tunes as a backdrop to the art examining. Face-painting and henna will also be available, in addition to family art activities and the option to watch artists at work.


A beer tent sponsored by Motor City Brewing Works will be on site. This will complement Hog Wild BBQ, Mystic Kettle, Uncle Calvin’s Sweet Potato Pies, and Joe Madrid Salsa. Foodlab, a Detroit startup food business, will be selling food items from Detroit Gourmet Nut Company, Mama Suebee’s Kitchen, Mr. Levi’s MyTFine Soul Sauce, Sweet Potato Delights, and Tana Fals Jamaican Ginger Beer, among others.


The free fair will be open at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be parking available at no charge. Find more information at www.palmerparkartfair.com.

