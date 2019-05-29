Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Matthew Eaton's solo exhibition explores transformation at Ferndale's M Contemporary Art
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 2:28 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy M Contemporary Art and Matthew Eaton
While the word “metamorphosis” may call to mind images of a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis or major high school reunion glow-ups, artist Matthew Eaton is focused on the lesser witnessed process. Eaton’s pop-up solo exhibition Meta / Morphic
acts as an interpretation of the patterns found in “the layers of earth, rock, and minerals pulverized and forced into shapes and forms” to demonstrate organic color theory and simulations of memory. A selection of Eaton’s abstract landscape paintings will be displayed through June 15, and they collectively act as a juxtaposition between the natural world and the human while also acknowledging the crossover between the two.
Meta / Morphic opening reception begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at M Contemporary Art; 205 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 347-665-7011; mcontemporaryart.com; Admission is free.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Contemporary art, Ferndale, Image