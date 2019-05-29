The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Scene

Matthew Eaton's solo exhibition explores transformation at Ferndale's M Contemporary Art

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY M CONTEMPORARY ART AND MATTHEW EATON
  • Courtesy M Contemporary Art and Matthew Eaton

While the word “metamorphosis” may call to mind images of a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis or major high school reunion glow-ups, artist Matthew Eaton is focused on the lesser witnessed process. Eaton’s pop-up solo exhibition Meta / Morphic acts as an interpretation of the patterns found in “the layers of earth, rock, and minerals pulverized and forced into shapes and forms” to demonstrate organic color theory and simulations of memory. A selection of Eaton’s abstract landscape paintings will be displayed through June 15, and they collectively act as a juxtaposition between the natural world and the human while also acknowledging the crossover between the two.

Meta / Morphic opening reception begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at M Contemporary Art; 205 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 347-665-7011; mcontemporaryart.com; Admission is free.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit City FC is going pro, whether American soccer wants it or not Read More

  2. Horoscopes (May 29-June 4) Read More

  3. 2019 metro Detroit Pride Guide Read More

  4. Detroit’s Baltimore Gallery is closing, but not before one last hurrah Read More

  5. Author and legendary concert promoter Fran Belkin will pay a visit to Third Man Records Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...