Matthew Eaton's solo exhibition explores transformation at Ferndale's M Contemporary Art

click to enlarge Courtesy M Contemporary Art and Matthew Eaton

While the word “metamorphosis” may call to mind images of a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis or major high school reunion glow-ups, artist Matthew Eaton is focused on the lesser witnessed process. Eaton’s pop-up solo exhibitionacts as an interpretation of the patterns found in “the layers of earth, rock, and minerals pulverized and forced into shapes and forms” to demonstrate organic color theory and simulations of memory. A selection of Eaton’s abstract landscape paintings will be displayed through June 15, and they collectively act as a juxtaposition between the natural world and the human while also acknowledging the crossover between the two.



