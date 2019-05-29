Hardcore Boston outfit Pile heads to Trumbullplex with biting new record

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Leave it to Boston-based hardcore mainstay Pile to tackle the Cheeto-in-Chief’s puppet master and the true evil behind the immigration policies that have been separating children from their parents at the border — white nationalist Stephen Miller. “From a long line of translucent lizards comes our boy Stephen/ That inferiority complex passed down generations,” Pile’s Rick Maguire spits on “The Soft Hands of Stephen Miller,” the latest single from this year’s Green and Gray. For 12 years, Pile has maintained and built upon its reputation for cutting through the bullshit with a heavy mix of sorrow, angst, sincerity, and sludge.



Pile will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Trumbullplex; 4210 Trumbull St., Detroit; trumbullplex.org. Tickets are $10.



