City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

City Slang

Hardcore Boston outfit Pile heads to Trumbullplex with biting new record

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Leave it to Boston-based hardcore mainstay Pile to tackle the Cheeto-in-Chief’s puppet master and the true evil behind the immigration policies that have been separating children from their parents at the border — white nationalist Stephen Miller. “From a long line of translucent lizards comes our boy Stephen/ That inferiority complex passed down generations,” Pile’s Rick Maguire spits on “The Soft Hands of Stephen Miller,” the latest single from this year’s Green and Gray. For 12 years, Pile has maintained and built upon its reputation for cutting through the bullshit with a heavy mix of sorrow, angst, sincerity, and sludge.

Pile will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Trumbullplex; 4210 Trumbull St., Detroit; trumbullplex.org. Tickets are $10.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pile @ TrumbullPlex

    • Thu., May 30, 8 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit City FC is going pro, whether American soccer wants it or not Read More

  2. Horoscopes (May 29-June 4) Read More

  3. 2019 metro Detroit Pride Guide Read More

  4. Detroit’s Baltimore Gallery is closing, but not before one last hurrah Read More

  5. Author and legendary concert promoter Fran Belkin will pay a visit to Third Man Records Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...