Celebrate the superior species at Tangent Gallery's Cat Mania event

It has been said that our furry feline friends have nine lives to spare. But what if you had the opportunity to extend each of those nine lives so that kitties can continue their path to world domination such as catnip legalization, strict declawing regulation, and mandatory petting breaks. Cats 2020!The fast and furr-ious folks over at Static Network want to celebrate our curious companions with Cat Mania! — a benefit for local cat organizations Hater Kitty Rescue Army and Tail Waggers 1990 The event will feature music by Konrad Lee and Cat Lung as well as burlesque purr-formances by Kitty & Eris, Sophia Von Stardust, and Ravenna Munster. Performers Jennifer Wingless, Divine Butterfly, and the Big Icky will also channel their inner feline, and art by Brian Lewandowski, Steve Czapiewski, and B.P. LeGault will be displayed. Cat Mania! will also offer up a marketplace and tarot readings.

