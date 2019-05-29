The Scene

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Scene

Art, film, and extreme sports will be featured during the OURS Film Fest at the Senate Theater

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE DTOS
  • Courtesy of the DTOS
The historic Senate Theater in Detroit is having a bit of a moment. The revitalized home to the world’s eighth-largest Wurlitzer pipe organ, appropriately named the “Mighty Wurlitzer,” has been expanding its programming to engage the community, film buffs, history freaks, and beyond, as well as fun AF fundraisers to assist in the renovation of the iconic marquee.

The latest event to mix things up is the OURS Film Festival, hosted by As Detroit’s Own, which will combine independent film, local art, and extreme sports. The free event will screen short films submitted by filmmakers and YouTubers, all of whom will be in contention for the grand prize of $500. The interior of the Senate will also feature art from Michigan-based artists, and outside, the theater’s yard will boast a Modern Skate & Surf-sponsored halfpipe for skaters, BMX riders, and, yes, even some dang scooters.

OURS Film Fest begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Senate Theater; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; facebook.com/senatetheater; Event is free with RSVP.



  Staff Pick
    OURS Film Festival @ Senate Theater

    Sat., June 1, 4 p.m. Free with RSVP

The Scene

