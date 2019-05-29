Art, film, and extreme sports will be featured during the OURS Film Fest at the Senate Theater

click to enlarge Courtesy of the DTOS

The historic Senate Theater in Detroit is having a bit of a moment. The revitalized home to the world’s eighth-largest Wurlitzer pipe organ, appropriately named the “Mighty Wurlitzer,” has been expanding its programming to engage the community, film buffs, history freaks, and beyond, as well as fun AF fundraisers to assist in the renovation of the iconic marquee.The latest event to mix things up is the OURS Film Festival, hosted by As Detroit’s Own, which will combine independent film, local art, and extreme sports. The free event will screen short films submitted by filmmakers and YouTubers, all of whom will be in contention for the grand prize of $500. The interior of the Senate will also feature art from Michigan-based artists, and outside, the theater’s yard will boast a Modern Skate & Surf-sponsored halfpipe for skaters, BMX riders, and, yes, even some dang scooters.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.