The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The Scene

Author and legendary concert promoter Fran Belkin will pay a visit to Third Man Records

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge Phil Collins with Fran Belkin. - COURTESY OF AUTHOR
  • Courtesy of author
  • Phil Collins with Fran Belkin.

Fact: There are many unsung heroes in the music business. From the folks making shit sound pitch perfect from behind the soundboards to tour managers that make sure that (name of crazy unreliable rock star here) gets to the gig on time and in one piece, as well as the people tasked with perhaps the most unromantic, yet most important role of all — promoting the damn show!

Legendary producer and promoter Fran Belkin, co-founder of Belkin Productions, has spent more than 30 years collecting mementos and memories, all of which found their way into her latest book, Rock This Town! — a transportive front-row seat to a treasure trove of backstage tales, tribulations, and many adventures. Belkin, along with her husband and fellow Belkin Productions co-founder, Jules, will host a Q&A, sign copies of Rock This Town! and, display some goodies from her personal collection.

Fran Belkin will make an appearance at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Third Man Records; 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com. Belkin will also appear at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Adat Shalom Synagogue; 29901 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills; Tickets are $20 and include a copy of the book.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Fran Belkin “Rock This Town!” Q&A + book signing @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

    • Wed., May 29, 7:30 p.m. and Thu., May 30, 7 p.m. $20

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (May 21-28) Read More

  2. Review: ‘Long Shot’ and the Zen of the Schlub Read More

  3. Michigan native brings international film festival to Idlewild Read More

  4. Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace celebrated their engagement party at Detroit’s Fisher Mansion — here’s everything we saw Read More

  5. Stacey Steers' 'Night Hunter' is part of a spooky multimedia show at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...