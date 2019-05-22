Stacey Steers' 'Night Hunter' is part of a spooky multimedia show at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery

click to enlarge A still from The Night Hunter by Stacey Steers, K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery, May 24.

It took Colorado-based artist Stacey Steers four years to complete the 4,000 handmade collages that make up the unsettling 16-minute-long stop-motion animation of. The silent film pairs silent film star Lillian Gish and explores the feminine role within domesticity but with creepy eggs, bugs, bats, and snakes against a score that calls to mind Thom Yorke’s anxioussoundtrack.In addition to a Friday screening at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery, Steers will display the “Night Hunter House” — a large-scale Victorian-style dollhouse where snippets from the film will be projected throughout the house’s many rooms. A smaller scale variation, titled the “Night Hunter Cottage,” will also be on display with shadow boxes and dismembered collages.