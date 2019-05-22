The Scene

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The Scene

Stacey Steers' 'Night Hunter' is part of a spooky multimedia show at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge A still from The Night Hunter by Stacey Steers, K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery, May 24.
  • A still from The Night Hunter by Stacey Steers, K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery, May 24.

It took Colorado-based artist Stacey Steers four years to complete the 4,000 handmade collages that make up the unsettling 16-minute-long stop-motion animation of Night Hunter. The silent film pairs silent film star Lillian Gish and explores the feminine role within domesticity but with creepy eggs, bugs, bats, and snakes against a score that calls to mind Thom Yorke’s anxious Suspiria soundtrack.

In addition to a Friday screening at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery,  Steers will display the “Night Hunter House” — a large-scale Victorian-style dollhouse where snippets from the film will be projected throughout the house’s many rooms. A smaller scale variation, titled the “Night Hunter Cottage,” will also be on display with shadow boxes and dismembered collages.

Event begins at 6 p.m.; 1410 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 248-599-2232; kossgallery.com. Event is free.

The Scene

