The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The Scene

'Orpheus in the Underworld' is a 'hilarious romp through Heaven and Hell' at Detroit's Jam Handy

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF OPERA MODO
  • Courtesy of Opera MODO

A lot has changed since Jacques Offenbach debuted his operetta, Orphée aux enfers, in 1858. For one, smallpox has been eradicated, so that’s cool.

Here to catch us up to speed with camp and comedy is the Opera MODO’s production of Orpheus in the Underworld. Billed as a “hilarious romp through Heaven and Hell,” Orpheus in the Underworld is told through two of Broadway’s most divisive productions — Cats and the ridiculous roller disco/Greek comedy Xanadu. Also joining in on the fun are characters from Chicago, West Side Story, Avenue Q, Joseph (and his dang technicolor dreamcoat), and Hamilton.

Performances begin at 7:30 Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, May 25 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26; 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; facebook.com/operamodo. Tickets are $15-$40.
Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (May 21-28) Read More

  2. Michigan native brings international film festival to Idlewild Read More

  3. Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace celebrated their engagement party at Detroit’s Fisher Mansion — here’s everything we saw Read More

  4. Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant to host Battle of the Bands event in search of new house band Read More

  5. Stacey Steers' 'Night Hunter' is part of a spooky multimedia show at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...