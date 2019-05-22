'Orpheus in the Underworld' is a 'hilarious romp through Heaven and Hell' at Detroit's Jam Handy

click to enlarge
A lot has changed since Jacques Offenbach debuted his operetta, Orphée aux enfers
, in 1858. For one, smallpox has been eradicated, so that’s cool.
Here to catch us up to speed with camp and comedy is the Opera MODO’s production of Orpheus in the Underworld
. Billed as a “hilarious romp through Heaven and Hell,” Orpheus in the Underworld
is told through two of Broadway’s most divisive productions — Cats
and the ridiculous roller disco/Greek comedy Xanadu
. Also joining in on the fun are characters from Chicago
, West Side Story
, Avenue Q
, Joseph
(and his dang technicolor dreamcoat), and Hamilton.
Performances begin at 7:30 Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, May 25 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26; 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; facebook.com/operamodo. Tickets are $15-$40.