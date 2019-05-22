Michigan native brings international film festival to Idlewild

click to enlarge

Award-winning filmmaker Tinisha Brugnone is organizing an international film festival that will take place in the historic African-American community of Idlewild. The festival will take place outdoors on Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, at the Paradise Lake Festival Grounds.

“I love diverse stories and I love learning about other cultures, and this is just one of the fun ways we can do it, without international travel,” Brugnone said in a press release. “I feel that it is important that we are all able to tell our own unique stories and share them with other ethnic groups.”



Idlewild was once the premier vacation resort where professional African-Americans traveled for a temporary escape from racist segregation. Some of the island’s regularly featured entertainers included Lena Horne, the Four Tops, and Della Reese.





The festival will showcase women filmmakers, a selection of carefully curated films, documentaries, and music videos, all of which will be contributed by filmmakers globally. In addition to films, the festival will include food, art, music, and tours of the island.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.