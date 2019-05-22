Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Michigan native brings international film festival to Idlewild

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 5:26 PM

click to enlarge tinisha_brugnone.jpg

Award-winning filmmaker Tinisha Brugnone is organizing an international film festival that will take place in the historic African-American community of Idlewild. The festival will take place outdoors on Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, at the Paradise Lake Festival Grounds.


“I love diverse stories and I love learning about other cultures, and this is just one of the fun ways we can do it, without international travel,” Brugnone said in a press release. “I feel that it is important that we are all able to tell our own unique stories and share them with other ethnic groups.”


Idlewild was once the premier vacation resort where professional African-Americans traveled for a temporary escape from racist segregation. Some of the island’s regularly featured entertainers included Lena Horne, the Four Tops, and Della Reese.


The festival will showcase women filmmakers, a selection of carefully curated films, documentaries, and music videos, all of which will be contributed by filmmakers globally. In addition to films, the festival will include food, art, music, and tours of the island.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (May 21-28) Read More

  2. Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace celebrated their engagement party at Detroit’s Fisher Mansion — here’s everything we saw Read More

  3. Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant to host Battle of the Bands event in search of new house band Read More

  4. Stacey Steers' 'Night Hunter' is part of a spooky multimedia show at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery Read More

  5. A musical about Marvin Gaye is now playing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...