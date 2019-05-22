Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant to host Battle of the Bands event in search of new house band

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant located within Little Caesars Arena. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant located within Little Caesars Arena.


Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant is hosting "Take the Stage," a Battle of the Bands event to find the new house band for Kid Rock’s restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena.


The contest requires a submission of a one- to two-minute demo to kidrockinfo@kidrockrestaurant.com by midnight on Saturday, May 25. Forty bands will then be chosen on Monday, May 27, and will have their demos posted on the restaurant’s Facebook event discussion until Sunday, June 2. The 16 bands with the most likes will then be asked to perform live at Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit’s Battle of the Bands event.


Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit is an eatery within Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Ave. in Midtown that serves classic Detroit dishes, as well as some with Southern influences. The restaurant also hosts events such as parties and live music shows.


The winning band will play on Friday nights after Red Wings home games, as well as for special events at the restaurant. The band will be paid for each show that they play.


Contest details and submission rules can be found at here.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (May 21-28) Read More

  2. Michigan native brings international film festival to Idlewild Read More

  3. Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace celebrated their engagement party at Detroit’s Fisher Mansion — here’s everything we saw Read More

  4. Stacey Steers' 'Night Hunter' is part of a spooky multimedia show at Detroit's K.OSS Contemporary Art Gallery Read More

  5. 'Orpheus in the Underworld' is a 'hilarious romp through Heaven and Hell' at Detroit's Jam Handy Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...