Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 24, 2022

Are you ready for the return of Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka?

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge We're not ready. - COURTESY OF DETROIT CITY DISTILLERY
  • Courtesy of Detroit City Distillery
  • We're not ready.

Paczki lovers, mark your calendars for Feb. 11, because that’s when Detroit City Distillery will release their seasonal Paczki Day Vodka.

Ah yes, Fat Tuesday, when it’s fully acceptable to shove as many calorie-laden jelly-filled doughnuts into your face as possible. While the holiday falls on March 1 this year, you may want to set a reminder for 8 a.m. on Feb. 11 for a chance at snagging a bottle in honor of this beloved gluttonous holiday.



People really seem to go crazy over this stuff — Detroit City Distillery sold out of more than 4,000 bottles online in 22 minutes last year.

Batches of the 88-proof vodka are made with 3,000 raspberry paczki from Hamtramck’s renowned New Palace Bakery. The donuts are soaked in vodka for 24 hours to infuse it with that (diabetes-inducing?) paczki taste.

Bottles will be available for sale at Detroit City Distillery’s website for $35 each and can be picked up at the Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room in Eastern Market from Feb. 18 to 27. On Feb. 26, the tasting will room host a pre-Fat Tuesday party featuring Polish music and cocktails made with the paczki vodka, if you don’t want to commit to a whole bottle.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Grey Ghost named one of Yelp's top restaurants in the U.S. for 2022 Read More

  2. Trizest’s sister restaurant Hong Kong is worth a trip to Lansing Read More

  3. Vegan takeout spot Aratham Gourmet To Go is coming to downtown Detroit Read More

  4. A modern take on a New York-style bodega is headed to Detroit's Brush Park Read More

  5. Detroit Vegan Soul permanently closes its West Village location Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation