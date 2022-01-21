Vegan takeout spot Aratham Gourmet To Go is coming to downtown Detroit

click to enlarge
- Aratham Gourmet To Go/ Instagram
- Co-owner Tiffanie Vera at Aratham Gourmet To Go's new Detroit location, opening Monday.
It hasn’t been a particularly fruitful season for Detroit’s vegan dining scene. Detroit Vegan Soul, the city’s first Black-owned plant-based restaurant, shuttered its original location in West Village
last month after more than nine years in business. Following a tumultuous history of closing and relocating, Nosh Pit closed down permanently
last year after only a few months of reopening shop in Royal Oak.
Aratham Gourmet To Go, on the other hand, is having a bountiful harvest. The vegan take-out restaurant is opening a new location in downtown Detroit on Monday. This new outpost, located in the Chrysler House at 719 Griswold St., will be their third location, joining shops in Troy and Westland.
Rather than being a sit-down restaurant, Aratham Gourmet offers pre-made plant-based and organic meals to go. Their rotating menu includes a diverse array of options including a “lobster” po’ boy, tandoori cauliflower sandwich, breakfast bowls, and vegan meatloaf that are all made in-house. Desserts, juices, and natural supplements are also available.
“Our desire has always been to support and nurture the community by providing high-quality, delicious, and flavorful plant-based food items at affordable prices,” the restaurant owners said in a statement on social media. “We are so happy we have been able to achieve this goal in Troy & Westland and we are looking forward to providing Detroit and more communities with the same quality of food and service.”
The grab-and-go format may give Aratham a better chance of staying in business. While restaurants around the city struggle with increasing risks of the COVID-19 omicron variant spreading among staff and patrons, and many people feeling iffy about eating out in the first place, Aratham doesn’t really have that problem. The company has a lean team of about 15 staff between the three locations preparing food and working behind the counter.
Aratham Gourmet was originally started as a healthy meal delivery service in 2019 by co-owners Gabriel and Tiffanie Vera. Gabriel previously worked as the director of food and beverage and executive chef at MGM Grand.
Hours at the downtown Detroit location will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
