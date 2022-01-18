Email
Tuesday, January 18, 2022

A modern take on a New York-style bodega is headed to Detroit's Brush Park

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge A rendering of Bodega looks more like an Apple Store than a New York-style corner store. - COURTESY OF BODEGA
  • Courtesy of Bodega
  • A rendering of Bodega looks more like an Apple Store than a New York-style corner store.

A business that bills itself as a sort of modern version of a New York-style bodega is heading to Detroit.

According to a press release, the store, simply named Bodega, is slated to open in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood in March.



The renderings look much more like an Apple Store than a New York-style corner store. According to the press release, the store will have high-tech options like online ordering for delivery and pickup.

The business is the brainchild of local entrepreneurs who say they "saw an opportunity to reimagine the corner market that is more regularly found in larger cities," according to the press release.

"We’re excited to bring to the Brush Park neighborhood something it's been missing; a true local, convenient market, that delivers quickly, has all of the essentials, sources locally, and makes the entire shopping experience a whole lot more fun," Gino Roncelli said in a statement.

The store will offer fresh, locally sourced produce and meat, along with beer, wine, liquor, and other items. The store will also sell breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and offer alcohol for consumption at a bar.

"The design and offerings are meant to reflect the residents of the Brush Park neighborhood; expect to be able to stop in to hear the music of local Detroit artists, grab a Blake’s hard cider, purchase produce and meat sourced from the Eastern Market, taste some of Two James Gin and take the bottle to-go, and much more from your favorite Detroit brands," the release says.

The first Bodega will be located at 2671 Brush St., Detroit. According to the press release, the entrepreneurs hope to open three initial stores in Detroit by the end of 2022.

More information is available at bodegamkt.com.

