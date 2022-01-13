Email
Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Statler Market is now open in downtown Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge The Statler. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • The Statler.

A high-end grocery store attached to the new Statler French-American Bistro in Detroit is now open.

The Statler Market opened Thursday, while the restaurant opened last month. The store offers groceries, ready-to-eat meals, coffee, beer, and liquor. It also has a barista brewing fresh coffee and serving pastries and breakfast sandwiches in the morning.

The Statler Bistro and Market occupies half of the first floor of the City Club Apartment building located on the site of the former historic Statler Hotel.

The store is located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and W. Grand River Avenue, at 313 Park Ave., Detroit.

More information is available at statlerdetroit.com.

