Let's escape the doldrums of the 21st century at '80s-themed brunch at the Detroit Shipping Co.

“Everything was neon and ugly. Color combinations were the worst. Fashion was weird, music was over-digitized, and it was an awesome time to be alive,” say the event organizers at the Detroit Shipping Co. food hall. Honestly, compared to how the third decade of the 21st century is shaping up — a pandemic, recession, global supply chain crisis, civil unrest, increasingly severe weather events caused by climate change, the Metaverse — we wouldn’t mind going back to simpler times.

And brunch. Detroit Shipping Co. is serving up a taste of both with its latest installment of its monthly brunch series, which features brunch specials from Coop, Bangkok 96, and Momo Cha, along with popular cocktails from the ’80s and a soundtrack of pop hits courtesy of DJ Intense. Cowabunga.

From noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Detroit Shipping Co., 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; detroitshippingcompany.com. Admission is free.

