Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Let's escape the doldrums of the 21st century at '80s-themed brunch at the Detroit Shipping Co.

Staff pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge Detroit Shipping Co. - COURTESY DETROIT SHIPPING CO.
  • Courtesy Detroit Shipping Co.
  • Detroit Shipping Co.

“Everything was neon and ugly. Color combinations were the worst. Fashion was weird, music was over-digitized, and it was an awesome time to be alive,” say the event organizers at the Detroit Shipping Co. food hall. Honestly, compared to how the third decade of the 21st century is shaping up — a pandemic, recession, global supply chain crisis, civil unrest, increasingly severe weather events caused by climate change, the Metaverse — we wouldn’t mind going back to simpler times.



And brunch. Detroit Shipping Co. is serving up a taste of both with its latest installment of its monthly brunch series, which features brunch specials from Coop, Bangkok 96, and Momo Cha, along with popular cocktails from the ’80s and a soundtrack of pop hits courtesy of DJ Intense. Cowabunga.

From noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Detroit Shipping Co., 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; detroitshippingcompany.com. Admission is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant finds success serving up brunch, Beirut-style Read More

  2. Detroit favorite Supino goes beyond pizza at New Center location Read More

  3. Great Lakes Coffee indefinitely shuts down Midtown Detroit location due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff Read More

  4. Downtown Detroit's Roast abruptly closes Read More

  5. Southfield's Beans & Cornbread is now Cornbread Restaurant & Bar Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation