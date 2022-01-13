Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Chef Mike Ransom opens SuperCrisp in Detroit's Midtown, inspired by Ima's karaage fried chicken sandwich

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge SuperCrisp opened on Cass Ave. next to Ima. - CHEF MIKE RANSOM/ INSTAGRAM
  • Chef Mike Ransom/ Instagram
  • SuperCrisp opened on Cass Ave. next to Ima.

If you’ve been to Ima’s midtown Detroit outpost, you know its karaage (Japanese fried chicken) sandwich is the shit.

Now, the team behind the Asian-fusion noodle joint has opened a new restaurant dedicated to the karaage sandwich, called SuperCrisp. SuperCrisp opened up shop Thursday afternoon at 4830 Cass Ave., right next door to Ima.



Screw Popeyes, this is your new spot for your fried chicken sandwich fix. The karaage sandwich has an almost cult-like following, for good reason.

“Over two years after conception, SuperCrisp is born,” Ima owner Chef Mike Ransom wrote in an Instagram post. “Rob Stone and I dreamt of a super fun and craveable sandwich shop inspired by Ima’s flavors. Today we are thrilled to announce that SuperCrisp is now open for dine-in, carry out, and delivery!”

The menu features the classic karaage fried chicken sandwich, a fish sandwich, and a tofu version. Burgers, hot dogs, miso soup, and fries round out the menu with various Asian-inspired toppings like the Wasabi Burger and Kimchi Dog.

Plenty of vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free options are also available.

Ransom has been on a roll since opening the first Ima location in Corktown in 2016 (which is moving to the former Gold Cash Gold's space this year). In addition to the Midtown and Corktown locations, Ima has a Madison Heights outpost, and now we're being blessed with SuperCrisp.

A menu on the SuperCrisp website says “beer, wine, and desserts coming soon.” If you’re reading this, Chef Ransom, please add sake also. Thanks.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant finds success serving up brunch, Beirut-style Read More

  2. Let's escape the doldrums of the 21st century at '80s-themed brunch at the Detroit Shipping Co. Read More

  3. Detroit favorite Supino goes beyond pizza at New Center location Read More

  4. The Statler Market is now open in downtown Detroit Read More

  5. Great Lakes Coffee indefinitely shuts down Midtown Detroit location due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation