Chef Mike Ransom opens SuperCrisp in Detroit's Midtown, inspired by Ima's karaage fried chicken sandwich

click to enlarge Chef Mike Ransom/ Instagram

SuperCrisp opened on Cass Ave. next to Ima.

If you’ve been to Ima’s midtown Detroit outpost, you know its karaage (Japanese fried chicken) sandwich is the shit.Now, the team behind the Asian-fusion noodle joint has opened a new restaurant dedicated to the karaage sandwich, called SuperCrisp. SuperCrisp opened up shop Thursday afternoon at 4830 Cass Ave., right next door to Ima.Screw Popeyes, this is your new spot for your fried chicken sandwich fix. The karaage sandwich has an almost cult-like following, for good reason.“Over two years after conception, SuperCrisp is born,” Ima owner Chef Mike Ransom wrote in an Instagram post. “Rob Stone and I dreamt of a super fun and craveable sandwich shop inspired by Ima’s flavors. Today we are thrilled to announce that SuperCrisp is now open for dine-in, carry out, and delivery!”The menu features the classic karaage fried chicken sandwich, a fish sandwich, and a tofu version. Burgers, hot dogs, miso soup, and fries round out the menu with various Asian-inspired toppings like the Wasabi Burger and Kimchi Dog.Plenty of vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free options are also available.Ransom has been on a roll since opening the first Ima location in Corktown in 2016 ( which is moving to the former Gold Cash Gold's space this year ). In addition to the Midtown and Corktown locations, Ima has a Madison Heights outpost, and now we're being blessed with SuperCrisp.A menu on the SuperCrisp website says “beer, wine, and desserts coming soon.” If you’re reading this, Chef Ransom, please add sake also. Thanks.